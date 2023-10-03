Rob Edwards disappointed not to take anything from Burnley clash

Luton Town v Burnley – Premier League – Kenilworth Road

Luton boss Rob Edwards could not hide his disappointment following Burnley’s late winner, admitting his side should have got more from the game.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s stunning strike made it 2-1 just one minute after Elijah Adebayo had drawn the Hatters level as the Clarets snatched a first win of the Premier League season.

Edwards said the result hurt after Luton had got off the mark with a 2-1 win at Everton on Saturday.

“I’m obviously really disappointed with the result, we’re down, flat and hurting because of the manner of it (the loss),” Edwards said.

“We pushed, we had set-pieces, we went forward in numbers and were brave, aggressive and didn’t allow them the control they wanted.

“But we come away with nothing and that hurts.

“The lads gave everything. The fans were clapping at the end and if they’re doing that then we’re doing the right things, but everybody will be disappointed because we should have taken something from the game.”

Luton were left to rue missed chances, having taken just one of 18 attempts.

And Edwards admitted his side, who have scored six goals in seven matches, are struggling to find the back of the net.

“We had big chances and openings, so if we weren’t doing that I’d be more worried. But we did create and I think there are positives and we’re going in the right direction,” he added.

“It’s the hardest part of football, scoring a goal, we have to keep arriving, trying to create the chances, be there with good numbers, keep working on technique, which we can practice in training.

“But other than that it’s down to the players to find a way to put it in.

“I thought we pretty much dominated the second half.

“We’ve had 15 shots inside the box tonight and only scored one. That’s proving to be the difficult thing for us at the moment.”

Vincent Kompany was delighted after his side “battled” in the second half to pick up points on the road.

He said: “It was a complete performance in the first half and in the second half it was a battle and we showed character. From our defenders to our midfielders, coming in for second balls.