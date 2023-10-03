Notification Settings

Football rumours: Arsenal among several clubs interested in Wolves’ Pedro Neto

UK & international sports

Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on the Portugal international.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Stade Rennais FC â Pre Season Friendly â Molineux Stadium

What the papers say

Arsenal are reportedly lining up Wolves winger Pedro Neto for a summer transfer. According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners considered launching a bid for the 23-year-old in 2022 but nothing materialised. The club are believed to have maintained their interest however, and join Liverpool, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid in keeping tabs on the Portugal international.

AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal – Premier League – London Stadium
Arsenal’s Ben White could be set to sign a new contract (Robbie Stephenson/PA)

Staying with Arsenal, the Daily Mail says negotiations have begun over a new contract for defender Ben White. The development comes despite the 25-year-old England international having three years left on his £120,000-a-week deal.

And The Sun says Manchester United have sent a scout to monitor 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, with a view to a potential January deal.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Northern Ireland v Italy – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group C – Windsor Park
Bryan Cristante in action for Italy (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bryan Cristante: Calciomercato reports Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr are set to make a move for the Roma midfielder.

Lucas Beraldo: Liverpool are keen on the 19-year-old Sao Paulo centre-back, according to website 90mins.

