Tottenham ‘disgusted’ by online racist abuse of defender Destiny Udogie

UK & international sportsPublished:

The 20-year-old was targeted on social media following his side’s win over Liverpool.

Tottenham's Destiny Udogie, seated, was the target for racist abuse after Saturday's Premier League clash with Liverpool
Tottenham have condemned the racist abuse received by defender Destiny Udogie following Saturday’s home Premier League win against Liverpool.

Udogie, 20, was the target of several racist slurs on social media following Tottenham’s controversial 2-1 home victory after being involved in Liverpool forward Diogo Jota’s dismissal.

Jota was shown two yellow cards for two separate second-half challenges on the Tottenham left-back within the space of a minute.

Tottenham said on their official website: “We are disgusted at the racist messages directed towards Destiny Udogie on social media following Saturday’s game against Liverpool.

“We will work with the Premier League and, where possible, take action against any individual we are able to identify. We stand with you, Destiny.”

Tottenham won the game 2-1 thanks to Joel Matip’s stoppage-time own goal after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Son Heung-min’s first-half opener.

Liverpool defender Curtis Jones was shown a straight red in the first half after VAR intervention for a foul on Yves Bissouma and the visitors were incensed when Luis Diaz’s opening goal was incorrectly ruled out for offside.

PGMOL later issued a statement admitting that a “significant human error” had taken place by VAR officials in their decision not to award the goal.

