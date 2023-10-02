Luke Donald ‘would consider’ continuing as Europe captain for 2025 Ryder Cup

Captain Luke Donald and his team with the Ryder Cup

Luke Donald “would consider” keeping the European Ryder Cup captaincy for the next edition in two years’ time.

A four-time Ryder Cup winner as a player, the 45-year-old earned rave reviews for his leadership in Rome as Europe regained the trophy with a 16.5-11.5 victory.

Rory McIlroy led the calls for Donald to captain the side again at Bethpage Black in New York and it is certainly not something he is ruling out.

Donald told Sky Sports News: “Well obviously I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. It is a long process, this is not an easy job.

“I certainly haven’t given it really any thought yet. It’s something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course I would consider it. I’m trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Donald has a perfect record as player and captain in the Ryder Cup and he knows that would very much be on the line should he lead the side again in 2025.

“Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that,” he said.

“Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment.”

There were joyous scenes of European celebration at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, on the team bus and at the hotel.

“We celebrated like we should have,” added Donald. “It was a fun night, celebrating with team-mates, with fans, with family, and memories that will stay with us forever.

“It’s still sinking in. This has been a long process, it’s a long journey, I’m so glad it ended up like it did. It was just an amazing week sharing this with my team-mates and the staff and the families, everyone.”

After an emotional defeat in the United States two years ago, in which he won just one point, McIlroy was delighted to have wrested back the trophy.

“The scoreline – 19-9, that hurt, it really did. I didn’t feel like I gave my best performance and I didn’t feel like I did my part for the team,” said McIlroy, who led the European charge this time with four points from his five matches.

“This wasn’t about revenge. This was about redemption and showing what we could do.”

The Northern Irishman now wants to build on the triumph and win in the US in 2025.

“I think one of the biggest accomplishments in golf right now is winning an away Ryder Cup – and that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage,” he added.

Rory McIlroy was delighted to taste victory once again (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Defeat extended America’s run without a win on European soil beyond 30 years – it will be 34 by the time they return to Adare Manor in 2027 – and captain Zach Johnson took full responsibility.

“I would love to start the week over but that’s not possible,” he said.

“You know, regret is a strong word, but I wish I would have done a better job of that.

“I don’t know what it looks like – never will – but it’s not a matter of anything other than Team Europe scored more points.