Football rumours: Juventus seeking new long-term deal for Adrien Rabiot

UK & international sportsPublished:

The midfielder turned down an approach from Manchester United during the summer.

Adrien Rabiot in action for France
What the papers say

Juventus are reportedly working on a new long-term deal for midfielder Adrien Rabiot. The Daily Mail, citing Tuttosport, says the Italian giant is looking to tie the 28-year-old down for a further three years, after he turned down an approach from Manchester United during the summer in favour of extending his time in Turin.

Leicester City v Napoli – UEFA Europa League – Group C – King Power Stadium
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea are believed to be gearing up for an expensive January. According to The Guardian, the Blues are set to target Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Brentford forward Ivan Toney, after already spending £1billion on new signings in a year.

And the Daily Mirror, via Cadena SER, says Luka Modric is on radar of multiple MLS teams, with Inter Miami believed to be especially keen on the Real Madrid midfielder.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City – Premier League – Molineux Stadium
Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips (Nigel French/PA)

Kalvin Phillips: Arsenal will chase the Manchester City midfielder in January, according to Fichajes.

Lamine Yamal: The Daily Mail, citing Fabrizio Romano, says Barcelona are eager to sign the 16-year-old winger to a further three-year deal.

