Lisandro Martinez could be out for two months in latest Man Utd injury blow

Lisandro Martinez faces around two months on the sidelines having aggravated a previous foot complaint as Manchester United’s injury-hit start to the season continues.

There have been 16 different United players injured or ill already this season, with seven sidelined for Saturday’s Premier League home clash against Crystal Palace.

United full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia and Sergio Reguilon are all ruled out, with Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Martinez also absent.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is among Manchester United’s injured players (John Walton/PA)

The Argentina defender sustained a fractured metatarsal in April’s Europa League quarter-final first leg against Sevilla, keeping him out for around two months.

Martinez is now understood to be looking at a similar timescale on the sidelines after United announced an issue with the same foot.

“Lisandro Martinez will be out of action for an extended period due to an aggravation of the foot injury he suffered in April,” the club said.

“The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month.

“Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton and Bayern Munich.

“But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps.”Martinez’s absence in a gut punch for a United side that can welcome back Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay after missing Tuesday’s 3-0 Carabao Cup win against Palace through illness.

Ahead of hosting Palace again, manager Erik ten Hag said: “We have seen some players back on Tuesday.

“For tomorrow the players who were out of the squad for Tuesday, Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen, they are back.”

Ten Hag recently admitted he was concerned about the number of injuries United have been picking up at a time when there are ever-increasing demands on elite players.

Erik ten Hag has a number of selection issues to contend with (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We already expanded the squad this season,” he said. “We had a World Cup in the middle of (last) season, so we had a longer season.

“We had to play a longer season as well because of the FA Cup (final) then nations games, so a shorter break.

“Every time the shadow is expanding, and the load on the players is just too much. It’s such a great overload.

“But many colleagues have already pointed to that, and I have pointed to that as well.

“But it kept going, we keep expanding the shadow, but anywhere it will stop and players can’t deal any more with this overload.

“I think this is what you see across many squads in this moment.”

The strain of injuries and illness have been compounded by the absence of Antony and Jadon Sancho.

Antony has not played since the 3-1 loss at Arsenal on September 3, having been given a leave of absence to deal with allegations of abuse against him.

United announced on Friday that the winger will resume training and is available for selection again as he continues to co-operate with police inquiries.

But Antony will not feature against Palace this weekend, nor will Sancho.

Jadon Sancho remains sidelined for Manchester United (Nick Potts/PA)

Four weeks ago the England international claimed on social media that he had been made a “scapegoat” after Ten Hag said he left him out of the squad for the game at Arsenal because of poor performance in training.

United later announced Sancho was training “away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue”.

Ten Hag has not backed down and gave short shrift to the latest questions about the banished winger.

“Many of you ask me so often these questions and I have said everything,” he said ahead of the Palace game.