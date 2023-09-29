Football rumours: Ian Maatsen faces January exit as Chelsea contract talks stall

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London

What the papers say

Chelsea may be forced to sell Ian Maatsen, with the club still yet to make progress in contract negotiations for the Dutch defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are keen to sign Victor Osimhen, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that there is a five-year contract on the cards at £39 million per year, on top of Napoli’s asking price of £173 million.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg in action (Nick Potts/PA)

Juventus have set their sights on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Social media round-up

? Serie A side AC Monza are set to sign Papu Gómez as free agent after Caprari ACL injury. Deal agreed in principle. Medical tests already booked, as per @SkySport — as Gómez left Sevilla on Deadline Day by terminating contract. pic.twitter.com/kzmmC7RRTd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 28, 2023

? Manchester United are going head-to-head with Barcelona to sign Royal Antwerp wonderkid Arthur Vermeeren. (Source: @MundoDeportivo) pic.twitter.com/fW5CmYGn98 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) September 28, 2023

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho may soon bid farewell to Manchester United once and for all, with BILD reporting that German club Borussia Dortmund consider the winger an “appealing” option for the coming January transfer window.

Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho (Martin Rickett/PA)