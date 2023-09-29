Notification Settings

Football rumours: Ian Maatsen faces January exit as Chelsea contract talks stall

Published:

The Dutch defender’s days at Stamford Bridge may nearly be up.

Chelsea's Ian Maatsen during a Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London
What the papers say

Chelsea may be forced to sell Ian Maatsen, with the club still yet to make progress in contract negotiations for the Dutch defender, according to the Daily Mail.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal are keen to sign Victor Osimhen, with Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that there is a five-year contract on the cards at £39 million per year, on top of Napoli’s asking price of £173 million.

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Juventus have set their sights on Spurs midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, reports Italian outlet Calciomercato.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jadon Sancho may soon bid farewell to Manchester United once and for all, with BILD reporting that German club Borussia Dortmund consider the winger an “appealing” option for the coming January transfer window.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Second Leg – Old Trafford
Brazilian wonderkid Lorran is said to be attracting interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United, despite the 17-year-old midfielder only making a handful of appearances for his current team Flamengo.

