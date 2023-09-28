Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Final preparations were made at the Ryder Cup.

Viktor Hovland made an albatross in Ryder Cup practice
Viktor Hovland made an albatross in Ryder Cup practice

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.

Football

It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating.

Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up.

Golf

Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week.

The rookies are ready to roll in Rome.

The USA man’s national team got behind their side.

Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS.

Boxing

Mike Tyson meant business.

Tennis

Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News