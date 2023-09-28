Viktor Hovland’s ace and Mike Tyson means business – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 28.
Football
It’s safe to say not everyone in the latest England squad was pleased with their EA Sports rating.
Tony Bellew enjoyed Everton’s Carabao Cup win.
Cricket
Kevin Pietersen is enjoying the return of Andrew Flintoff to the England set-up.
Golf
Viktor Hovland might wish he’d saved this for later on in Ryder Cup week.
The rookies are ready to roll in Rome.
The USA man’s national team got behind their side.
Sergio Garcia has strong opinions about MLS.
Boxing
Mike Tyson meant business.
Tennis
Wimbledon doubles champion Neal Skupski met Mohamed Salah.