Tomas Soucek helps West Ham avoid upset at Lincoln

Tomas Soucek celebrates scoring West Ham's winner at Lincoln

Tomas Soucek’s second-half goal ensured West Ham overcame a tough test in the Carabao Cup third round at Lincoln with a 1-0 victory.

This was nothing other than ‘job done’ for the Hammers as Soucek’s 70th-minute strike from a corner booked their place in the next round.

Boss David Moyes made a host of changes to his side but Soucek was one of his Premier League starters who was involved and that proved vital while goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski also made a number of good saves.

League One Lincoln, who were winners at Sheffield United in the last round, gave them a scare and should have led in the first half but they could not produce another upset.

This home tie for the Imps was a reward for that penalty shootout victory at Bramall Lane in August and they had designs on a second shock.

They had to survive a scare in the opening 20 minutes as defender Sean Roughan slipped at the vital moment when receiving a pass, allowing Max Cornet to burst forward.

However, goalkeeper Lukas Jensen got out well to smother efforts from Danny Ings and Said Benrahma.

From that point, the Imps began to cause their visitors some problems, with Reeco Hackett firing a fierce shot from distance straight at Fabianski.

They thought they had taken the lead in the 26th minute as Alex Mitchell turned in Ali Smith’s cross at the far post but he was offside.

Lincoln kept going and should have gone in front just before half-time.

A nice move saw Smith in space on the left and he sent in a perfect cross for Hackett to produce a powerful header that seemed destined to ripple the net but Fabianski somehow palmed it away with a flying stop.

A storm blew through Sincil Bank in the opening 15 minutes of the second half and with the wind at their tails, Lincoln penned West Ham in and they would have fancied their chances of creating something with their direct approach.

But the quality was lacking and as the wind died down, so too did the Imps’ threat.

The Hammers began to take control, though were hardly banging the door down and needed a set-piece to go in front.

Benrahma whipped in a low corner from the left and Soucek prodded home at the near post.

They almost made it 2-0 shortly after as Ben Johnson let fly with 30-yard shot that crashed into the post.

Lincoln went for it in the final 15 minutes in a bid to force penalties and Dylan Duffy tested Fabianksi with a stinging shot from distance, which the keeper met with a full-length save.