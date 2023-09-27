Notification Settings

Novak Djokovic tries his hand at golf – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Djokovic was back on grass in Rome.

Novak Djokovic at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 27.

Football

Jermain Defoe reflected on a great day.

Georgia Stanway was staying put.

Micky van de Ven loves the darts.

Peter Bonetti was remembered.

Happy birthdays.

Ryder Cup

Tommy Fleetwood got a bit emotional.

Not a bad shot from Novak Djokovic.

Carlos Sainz was in attendance.

Tyrrell Hatton was raring to go.

As was Matt Fitzpatrick.

And Justin Rose.

Team United States were rocking the best trainers.

Formula One

Has George Russell had a career change?

Alex Albon was chilling.

Rugby League

Catalans Dragons got creative.

Cricket

Brett D’Oliveira scored a century against Yorkshire.

