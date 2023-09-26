Umpire Sue Redfern makes history in County Championship match at Glamorgan

Sue Redfern, right, with fellow umpire Graham Lloyd during an England one-day international

Derbyshire dominated the first day’s play as umpire Sue Redfern made history in the LV= County Championship fixture at Glamorgan.

Redfern became the first woman to stand as an umpire in a men’s first-class match in England and Wales as she joined Graham Lloyd in the middle for the Division Two clash.

Luis Reece made an unbeaten 139 and it was Lloyd’s finger which went up for the wickets of Harry Came and Brooke Guest as the visitors reached 308 for two.

Glamorgan win the toss at the final game and will bowl first! Team news to follow ?#OhGlammyGlammy #GLAMvDER pic.twitter.com/wn405wz1PQ — Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) September 26, 2023