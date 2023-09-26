England suffer last-gasp loss on Sarina Wiegman’s Netherlands return

Renate Jansen celebrates her late winner for the Netherlands

England boss Sarina Wiegman’s return to the Netherlands ended in defeat as Dutch substitute Renate Jansen’s superb late strike saw the Lionesses beaten 2-1 in their second Nations League group game.

Jansen rifled past Mary Earps in the 90th minute in Utrecht after Lieke Martens’ contentious first-half opener, which would likely have been ruled out had VAR been in operation, was cancelled out by Alessia Russo’s 64th-minute finish.

Both teams hit the woodwork late in the first half, Rachel Daly for the visitors and Linda Beerensteyn for the hosts.

Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar then made an excellent save to deny Lauren Hemp before Russo brought things level, but it was Jansen who had the final say on what proved a disappointing occasion for Wiegman in the battle between her current and former employers, both of whom she has guided to Euros glory and a World Cup final.

The result – only a third loss for England under Wiegman – leaves both the Lionesses and Andries Jonker’s Netherlands on three points in Group A1.

Following a cagey opening to the contest, the Netherlands registered the first goal attempt in the 21st minute when Jill Roord struck a low effort that Earps dealt with comfortably, and the goalkeeper did the same with a Victoria Pelova shot a minute later.

After an England attack saw Daly’s cross go over the head of Russo – back in the team after being rested for Friday’s 2-1 win over Scotland in Sunderland – and out for a goal kick, Earps made another save to deny Caitlin Dijkstra.

Lieke Martens celebrates the opening goal with Lynn Wilms (Rene Nijhuis/PA).

The home side then grabbed the lead in the 34th minute as Georgia Stanway was closed down just outside the England box by Jackie Groenen, the ball came to Danielle van de Donk and she laid it to Martens, who lofted a shot past Earps and into the net.

Replays suggested Van de Donk had been offside, but, with no VAR in use, the effort stood.

Having struggled to show much of a threat, England were then inches away from equalising in the 41st minute as Daly volleyed against a post and, within moments, her new Aston Villa team-mate Van Domselaar made a fine pair of saves in quick succession to keep out shots from Hemp and Lucy Bronze.

The lively conclusion to the half continued with Beerensteyn curling an effort against the bar.

Alessia Russo brought England level (Rene Nijhuis/PA).

With Chloe Kelly having replaced Daly at the interval, England twice went close early in the second half as Hemp got on the end of crosses, being thwarted first by a Sherida Spitse block and then a wonderful Van Domselaar save.

England continued to press, with an attempted Dutch clearance going off Hemp and just wide, before Russo levelled, turning the ball in having been teed up by Stanway’s deflected pass.

Earps saved efforts from Pelova and Martens and Stanway made two unsuccessful attempts at the other end as the game looked set to end honours even, before Jansen, having come on in the 84th minute, secured all three points for her side.