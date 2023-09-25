Lando Norris claims McLaren on ‘an upward trend’ with strong driver pairing

Lando Norris, left, and Oscar Piastri

Lando Norris believes McLaren’s strong driver pairing can be a big advantage as the team celebrated an “important milestone” with a double podium at the Japanese Grand Prix.

British driver Norris finished second for a second consecutive race, albeit well behind dominant race-winner Max Verstappen, while team-mate Oscar Piastri secured his first podium in his debut Formula One season.

After a tough start to the year, McLaren have impressed since their first big upgrade began at July’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Norris finished fourth at Spielberg before picking up back-to-back second-places at Silverstone and in Hungary.

Piastri, 22, has exceeded expectations this season, with a number of strong displays earning the Australian an extended contract earlier this week – none more so than at Suzuka given he had never even been to Japan before.

Norris feels their combined strength is a major plus for McLaren as they chase down Aston Martin in the constructors’ championship.

“I think our advantage at the minute comparing to almost every team, bar a couple, is we have two drivers who are up there fighting for these positions and fighting for these points,” Norris said after the race at Suzuka.

“And not every team has that at the minute. So I think that’s helping us. We can help one another, we can use one another, and I think that’s a good advantage we have over a lot of other teams at the minute.

“So we’re on an upward trend. We’re making good progress and days like today prove exactly that.

“The progress we’ve made this season has been pretty incredible from my eyes, and from where we were to finishing 19 seconds behind the lead is, I think, evidence of exactly that.

“So I’m proud of everyone and we’ll keep pushing.”

Team principal Andrea Stella described the result at Suzuka as “an important milestone in our journey at McLaren”, while Piastri celebrated a significant day.

“You never forget your first podium, regardless of whether it’s been a strong performance or not,” he said.

“So yeah, it will be a special day and I won’t forget it and also ticking the first podium off the list is always a nice achievement to have.”

There are six races remaining in the 2023 season, including three sprint weekends, with a trip to Qatar next on the agenda in two weeks’ time.

McLaren have closed to 49 points of Aston Martin in the standings and CEO Zak Brown is confident they have a well-rounded car to be strong for the rest of the campaign.

“The team is just doing such a fantastic job, executing week in, week out,” Brown told Sky Sports F1.

“We are trying to catch Red Bull. All we can do is chip a tenth at a time but Max was pretty dominant. I think we will be strong at the next race, so will keep pushing.