Football rumours: Ivan Toney can leave Brentford if the price is right

Published:

Premier League clubs are reportedly tracking Ousmane Dembele.

Ivan Toney file photo
What the papers say

Brentford would be willing to let England striker Ivan Toney leave the club if their £60million valuation is met, the Sunday Mirror reports.

France v Morocco – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Semi Final – Al Bayt Stadium
France’s Ousmane Dembele in action (Adam Davy/PA)

The same paper also states that Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham are monitoring Paris St Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, despite the France international moving from Barcelona to Ligue 1 in the summer.

The Sunday Express reports that Delle Alli is still attracting significant interest, with Everton attempting to renegotiate terms for the 27-year-old former England midfielder’s transfer from Tottenham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Aaron Ramsdale: The Arsenal and England goalkeeper is attracting interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich but is in no rush to leave the Gunners.

Celtic v Blackburn Rovers – Pre Season Friendly – Celtic Park
Jota could be reunited with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jota: The former Celtic forward may be reunited with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, despite only joining Al-Ittihad this summer.

