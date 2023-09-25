Axed Jason Roy urged to remain positive with World Cup role still a possibility

Jason Roy has been told to keep his chin up (John Walton/PA)

England assistant Marcus Trescothick has urged Jason Roy to remain upbeat despite his World Cup axing, insisting the big-hitting opener could yet make an impression at the tournament.

Even though he was named in England’s provisional 15-man squad for the defence of their crown in India, starting in less than a fortnight, Roy made way for Harry Brook in a dramatic late change to the travelling party.

The decision invited speculation about Roy’s international future, which intensified after he rejected England’s approach to play in three ODIs against Ireland, although the 33-year-old has struggled with back spasms.

Harry Brook, pictured, was included in England’s World Cup squad at Jason Roy’s expense (Mike Egerton/PA)

Having been invited to be a non-travelling standby for the World Cup, Roy, so crucial to the side that won the trophy in 2019, has been told to keep his spirits up as injury could swing his fortunes.

“I’ve not spoken to Jason,” said Trescothick, an Ashes 2005-winning opening batter. “He’s surely disappointed but you’ve got to remain positive that he can still make an impact.

“Reserves have a big part in World Cups, you pick up one injury and someone comes in, they could come in and make a hell of a lot of runs.

“If he keeps himself fit and ready to go, should we need him to come out then we’ll make that call.”

Trescothick and the rest of the England coaching staff will oversee the final ODI against Ireland at Bristol on Tuesday before embarking to the subcontinent for the World Cup on Wednesday evening.

Will Jacks shone in England’s win over Ireland at the weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

England’s World Cup squad have been rested for this Metro Bank series, with a shadow side captained by Zak Crawley taking a 1-0 lead at Trent Bridge on Saturday – the first ODI having been abandoned – with Will Jacks one of the standout performers.

Jacks made a sparkling 94 off 88 balls in England’s 48-run win but the array of top-order options they have to choose from means he cannot take his place for granted.

“It was a good opportunity for him to play a longer innings and play a bit more,” Trescothick added.