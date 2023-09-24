Diogo Dalot: Last fortnight another normal killing machine against Man United

Burnley v Manchester United – Premier League – Turf Moor

Diogo Dalot described the recent external scrutiny and criticism of Manchester United as a “killing machine” after Erik ten Hag’s side secured a return to winning ways at Burnley.

The Red Devils have been under the microscope off the field as well as on it at the start of the campaign, having lost four of their opening six matches in all competitions for the first time since 1986.

The heat was on as absentee-hit United headed to promoted Burnley on Saturday evening, when Bruno Fernandes’ fantastic volley on the stroke of half-time secured a much-needed 1-0 victory.

“We are playing for Man United,” right-back Dalot said. “We have to be consistent in every game because they will kill you in every direction that they can if you don’t win games.

“And you could see this last couple of weeks, it was another normal killing machine against us, but we fought hard.

“When we get into Carrington (training ground), the noise stays outside and we work hard.

“And I think we were rewarded with these three points, but we want to keep going.”

Bruno Fernandes scored Manchester United’s winning goal (Richard Sellers/PA)

United were not entirely convincing against the winless Clarets, but it was a solid showing underpinned by clear togetherness and focus.

“I think this was massively important,” Dalot told MUTV. “Apart from the three points, I think the clean sheet brings us a little bit of extra confidence to go to the next games.

“We needed it after these last couple of games when we conceded a lot of goals and this has to build a foundation now for the next game.

“I think today we showed a proper compact team, aggressively defending the box, everybody (supporting) each other.

“Collectively we were very good. Everybody was speaking with each other, communication, aggressive on the front foot.

“And I think that brings you confidence when you look to your mate and he’s giving everything for you.

“You want to give everything for him as well. Today we came out to the pitch with that mentality.

“I think this is the standard that we need to have for the rest of the season.”

Aaron Ramsey is taking the positives from last night's game ? pic.twitter.com/rWiZDDTj9b — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 24, 2023

As for Burnley, their wait for a first win since returning to the Premier League continues.

Vincent Kompany’s outfit showed flashes of quality during the narrow home loss and summer signing Aaron Ramsey is keen to build on that display.

“We didn’t come out with three points, but I think that everyone can see a lot of positives that we can take from that, that we can take into the next game,” the 20-year-old said after making his Premier League start.

“Hopefully the three points come soon but in the changing room all of us are taking as many positives as we can from it – and there’s quite a few.