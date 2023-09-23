Antoine Dupont has surgery as France captain’s World Cup remains in the balance

Antoine Dupont steadies himself after a reckless tackle that may rob #RWC2023 of the world’s best player.

For 40 minutes, Dupont was otherworldly in a dazzling France side.

It seemed impossible he could leave the pitch dazed and tearful.

Devastating. pic.twitter.com/vegF5nbqu4

— Progressive Rugby (@ProgressiveRug) September 22, 2023