Odegaard signs and De Roon reveals all – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 22.

Football

Martin Odegaard signed a new deal at Arsenal.

A place where Martin beløngs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UUqnAQRPfF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 22, 2023

Jude Bellingham can do it all.

Neil Warnock took care of some admin on his first day of unemployment.

Gary Neville was targeted.

Mohamed Salah was on target again.

Atalanta midfielder Marten de Roon explained his quick exit.

For the people wondering why I ran off the field… here’s my heat map of the game. pic.twitter.com/LczEm3Tqx7 — Marten de Roon (@Dirono) September 21, 2023

Naouirou Ahamada and co caused problems for a local school.

Jeffrey Scullop, Trace Richeris and Chake Dowred ?? The Palace Player Pronunciations are ? pic.twitter.com/MB7CV96Y1V — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 22, 2023

Find someone who looks at you etc…

Deki x Lolo ? pic.twitter.com/hH0uiQfOBR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 22, 2023

Happy birthday to two Brazilian greats.

? ‘Ooooohhhhh, Thiago Silva!’ We hope you have a wonderful birthday, @tsilva3! ??? pic.twitter.com/PyiCp6qbwq — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 22, 2023

Emmanuel Petit is 53 today.

Cricket

Kate Cross and Lauren Bell enjoyed their summer.

Tennis

A day in the life of Elina Svitolina.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler had his future sorted.

New career sorted then x https://t.co/dfn6TqigyO — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) September 22, 2023

Darts

Vladimir Andersen made good use of a plastic bag.

No expense spared on Vladimir Andersen's Darts case ? pic.twitter.com/pM0kOWNJts — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) September 22, 2023

American football

Burnley’s part-owner likes the look of the 49ers.