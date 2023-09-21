Bruno Fernandes tells Andre Onana to stop blaming himself for Man Utd defeat

Andre Onana was disappointed following Manchester United’s Champions League loss to Bayern Munich

Bruno Fernandes threw his support behind Andre Onana and told the devastated Manchester United goalkeeper to stop blaming himself for the Champions League defeat at Bayern Munich.

Having been beaten in three of their first five matches for the first time in the Premier League era, the Red Devils’ return to European football’s top table ended in a 4-3 loss on Wednesday night. Erik ten Hag’s men started the Group A opener surprisingly well at the Allianz Arena, only for summer signing Onana to somehow let a low Leroy Sane shot squirm home.

The 27-year-old buried his head in the turf and was consoled by team-mates, later saying he “let the team down” and that United “didn’t win today, it’s because of me”.

Andre Onana is consoled after conceding (PA Wire via DPA)

“It’s not about Andre,” United skipper Fernandes said. “Andre is a great goalkeeper.

“He will keep giving us a lot of points, a lot of saves. He hasn’t to take any blame for nothing.

“We have to take the blame as a team, that we’re going to go through this moment together because we are strong as a team.”

Onana’s gaffe was swiftly followed by a Serge Gnabry strike, with Harry Kane then scoring a penalty straight after Rasmus Hojlund had pulled one back early in the second half.

The match came to a hectic conclusion, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as United showed spirit but ultimately lost for a fourth time in five matches.

Our #UCL campaign starts with defeat in Munich.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 20, 2023

“I think what everyone has to do is to do their own job and look at themselves first,” Fernandes said in the bowels of the Allianz Arena.

“That’s what I do as a player, not as a captain – as a person and first point.

“I think everyone does that and I think today it wasn’t the case that not everyone was doing the best for the team or trying to fight for getting the result. I think everyone did that.

“It’s just the momentum and against big teams, as I said, when you give a lot of chances to them, they’re going to hurt you.

“Even then they give us some chances and we scored three goals, so I think no-one would expect us to come into Bayern and score three goals.

“I don’t think anyone outside of us would expect us to fight for the result in trying to get something from the game.

“But I think the team did. Obviously it wasn’t enough but we’re not playing against some bad team.

“We were playing one of the best teams in the world, with great players, with great qualities.

“Obviously it’s not the best moment for us but we will get through this and we will get the results back.”

United stayed in Germany following the Group A opener and are training before flying back as preparations step up for Saturday evening’s key trip to Burnley.

Ten Hag will be hoping to have more options to choose from at Turf Moor, having headed to Bayern without nine injured players.

“Obviously, we want to have everyone back because we know that as many players we have available, the team will be stronger,” Fernandes said. “And obviously more options for the manager to do his choices and whatever his tactics, the first 11 or whatever he picks.

“But obviously, still, we have the players and we have enough experience and enough talent in the team to get through this moment even with all the players.

“Obviously now I think some of them probably will come back earlier and will lift the team because we have quality players injured.

“But it’s about the ones that are now playing, giving something to get the result and that’s it.

“We can’t rely now on the injuries and everything.

“We know it’s tough and you need to get through that because you can’t control (it).