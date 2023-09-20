Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Van Dijk dunks and Zlatan shows off – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

The best of the day’s social media posts from the sporting world..

Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 20.

Football

Virgil van Dunk.

Love was in the air at Tottenham.

Zlatan as modest as ever.

Casemiro was ready for Europe.

Jurrien Timber’s recovery continued.

Split allegiances for Schweinsteiger.

Cricket

Ben Stokes left Alastair Cook stunned with his golfing prowess.

Hampshire cursed the weather.

Boxing

Conor Benn returned.

Rugby union

England kept themselves busy at the World Cup.

Tennis

Ons Jabeur thanked Billie Jean King.

Serena struggled.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News