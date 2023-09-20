Next season I’ll be back – Emma Raducanu out for rest of year through injury

Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu has revealed she will be sidelined for the remainder of the year.

The 20-year-old Briton was forced to miss the recent US Open, as well as the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, after undergoing operations on both wrists and one ankle at the beginning of May.

Raducanu, who fell out of the world’s top 200 this week, had hoped of an autumn comeback after she returned to the practice court last month.

August 2nd, THE FUN PART. 1st time back on court ♥️? pic.twitter.com/lnnspztXrz — Emma Raducanu (@EmmaRaducanu) August 2, 2023

But she told BBC Sport: “Next season I’ll be back. This season all the slams were finished so it was difficult to watch them go by but I was trying to stay in my lane as much as possible and keep focused on my recovery.”

Raducanu has been dogged by injuries since her 2021 US Open victory.