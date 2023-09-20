Jude Bellingham snatches last-gasp winner for Real Madrid against Union Berlin

Jude Bellingham was Real Madrid's saviour once again

Jude Bellingham’s dream start to his Real Madrid career continued after he fired home a stoppage-tine winner against Champions League debutants Union Berlin at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The hosts looked destined to be heading for a frustrating goalless draw after failing to find a way past the resilient Bundesliga side.

But England international Bellingham converted from close range with virtually the last kick of the Group C clash to claim his sixth goal in as many matches and land all three points for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Jude and the Bernabéu, a love story ? pic.twitter.com/7La2tZtov4 — Real Madrid C.F. ???? (@realmadriden) September 20, 2023

Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot in Bayern Munich’s 4-3 win against Manchester United.

Absentee-hit United began brightly enough at the Allianz Arena, only for Serge Gnabry to score shortly after former Manchester City forward Leroy Sane’s effort squirmed past summer signing Andre Onana.

Rasmus Hojlund scored his first goal for the club, but Kane quickly slammed a penalty, with Casemiro scoring either side of Mathys Tel’s stoppage-time strike as the Red Devils suffered a fourth defeat in five matches.

Harry Kane celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot (Matthias Schrader/AP)

In Group A’s other fixture, Galatasaray scored two late goals in a 2-2 draw against 10-man Copenhagen.

The Danish side went 2-0 at half-time through Mohamed Elyounoussi and Diogo Goncalves. Elias Jelert was sent off in the 73rd minute for two bookable offences and Galatasaray took advantage with Sacha Boey and Tete earning a point.

Arsenal enjoyed a fine return to the Champions League as they cruised past PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

Six years of absence were brushed to one side as a scintillating attacking display saw Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all score in a one-sided 4-0 win.

Starting our @ChampionsLeague campaign as we mean to go on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UAMQJ1TRAk — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 20, 2023

The result puts Arsenal top of Group B after Angelo Fulgini cancelled out Lucas Ocampos’ opener as Lens secured a 1-1 away draw at Sevilla.

In Group D, Lautaro Martinez salvaged a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad with a 87th-minute equaliser following Brais Mendez’s early goal, while Red Bull Salzburg cruised to a comfortable 2-0 win at 10-man Benfica.

Karim Konate missed a third-minute penalty for Salzburg before Antonio Silva was sent off 10 minutes later. Roko Simic scored from the resulting spot-kick and Oscar Gloukh wrapped up the points.