Football rumours: Ivan Toney targeted for £60m January move by London trio

What the papers say

Brentford striker Ivan Toney continues to be a hot property while he serves a ban over betting. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all keen on a January move for the England international, 27, according to the Daily Mirror, with a likely asking fee of around £60million.

Reading’s Caylan Vickers (PA)

Reading youngsters Caylan Vickers and Tyler Bindon, both 18, are attracting interest from Arsenal. According to the Daily Express, scouts watched English forward Vickers and New Zealand defender Bindon in the EFL Trophy match against Exeter on Tuesday.

Arsenal are also keen on English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund, according to the Daily Star via Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Off the field, former Chelsea captain John Terry is looking at taking a financial stake in his old club. The Daily Telegraph reports Terry, 42, is part of a group keen on taking a 10% share in the Blues with co-owner Todd Boehly open to new investment.

Social media round-up

Xavi: “Of course I’d extend Frenkie de Jong’s contract with my eyes closed”. “He’s key player for us — he’s in the best moment of his career now”. ???? pic.twitter.com/URYzDjIQWI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 19, 2023

Players to watch