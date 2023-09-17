Louis Rees-Zammit explains Cristiano Ronaldo celebration against Portugal

Louis Rees-Zammit copied Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against Portugal

Wales star Louis Rees-Zammit kept his promise to friends and fellow Manchester United fans with a Cristiano Ronaldo-style celebration against Portugal.

Rees-Zammit’s second try at the Rugby World Cup was followed by him impersonating Portugal international and former United player Ronaldo’s so-called ‘Siuuu’ move where he jumps and turns in the air, his back to the crowd when landing.

“Ronaldo is my favourite player,” Rees-Zammit said.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring a goal in trademark fashion (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I wear his boxers and I dress like him. And I thought ‘why not do his celebration as well’?

“A few of my mates back home wanted me to do it. They are massive football fans, and obviously we don’t play Portugal very often.

“So I said if I scored I would do it for them. But I don’t want to talk about the Man United result (a 3-1 home defeat to Brighton).”

Wales’ attention now turns to a pivotal Pool C clash against Australia in Lyon next weekend.

Louis Rees Zammit doing the Ronaldo Siu celebration after scoring a try to wind up Portugal ???#RugbyWorldCup pic.twitter.com/9CDn1GHo7I — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) September 16, 2023

They headed back to their Versailles training base from the French Riviera on Sunday following successive bonus-point victories over Fiji and Portugal.

Those results have put them in sight of a fourth successive World Cup quarter-final appearance, with the Wallabies game being followed by Georgia in Nantes 13 days later.

Rees-Zammit added: “That is 10 points, and we are absolutely buzzing about that.

“It wasn’t our greatest game again, but we know we have got a lot to learn. Going up against Australia we’ve got to step up a gear again.

“When you don’t get perfect wins there is always a lot to improve on. That’s great.