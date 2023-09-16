Harry Swindells century sees Leicestershire beat Hampshire in One-Day Cup final

Leicestershire celebrate

Harry Swindells struck an unbeaten century as Leicestershire held off Liam Dawson’s late fightback to end their 38-year wait for a List-A trophy with a dramatic two-run win over Hampshire in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final at Trent Bridge.

Swindells and Sam Evans rescued the Foxes after winning the toss and slipping to 19 for four and 89 for six, hitting 117 and 60 respectively in a 151-run seventh-wicket partnership that propelled their side to 267 for seven.

Leicestershire appeared in pole position when Tom Prest departed for 51 to leave Hampshire 136 for five, only for Joe Weatherley and Dawson to add 82 and give the 2018 champions a chance of another title.

Weatherley was dismissed for 40, leaving Dawson with the responsibility to get his side home, but the England all-rounder was out for 57 in the final over to Josh Hull as Hampshire failed to get eight off the last six balls.

Leicestershire were in disarray inside seven overs as they found themselves four wickets down after Keith Barker struck three times.

Skipper Lewis Hill tried his best to steady the ship, hitting 42 off 57 balls, but his departure to Scott Currie left Leicestershire in danger of buckling.

Swindells, making his first appearance in the competition this season, and Evans prevented that with their game-changing 26-over alliance, leaving Hampshire with something to think about at the halfway stage.

Harry Swindells struck 117 not out for the Foxes (Nigel French/PA)

The pressure increased with the loss of two early wickets, including captain Nick Gubbins run out, with Prest and Ben Brown then sharing 79.

Leicestershire breathed new life into their victory bid by picking up three wickets – Brown, Aneurin Donald and Prest – for just 19 runs.

The game turned yet again courtesy of Weatherley and Dawson, who took the total down to 40 off five overs and then eight off the last, after Chris Wright conceded just three off the penultimate set of six.