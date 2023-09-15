On this day in 2003: Alec Stewart announces retirement from cricket

Alec Stewart

England Test batter and wicketkeeper Alec Stewart announced his retirement from cricket on this day in 2003.

The Surrey player brought his career to a close at his home ground, the Oval, as England secured victory in the fifth and final Test against South Africa to draw the series 2-2.

Stewart made 133 Test appearances for England during his career and, having made his county debut in 1981, finished with figures of 26,165 first-class runs at an average of 40.06 over 447 matches.

Stewart finished his career for England at the Oval (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Playing for Surrey throughout my career has been a fantastic privilege,” he said.

“I have been lucky enough to play with some great players and particularly to be a part of the huge success the club has achieved over the last eight years.

“I look forward to contributing to Surrey’s continued success both on and off the pitch in years to come.

“Surrey has been my life and will continue to be so. But there are other areas in the sporting environment where I will venture in the very near future.”

Stewart has since been appointed Director of Cricket for Surrey (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stewart was appointed Surry’s Director of Cricket in 2014, after having previously held the title of executive director at the Oval since 2011.