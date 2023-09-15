Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jalen Hurts throws two touchdowns as Philadelphia Eagles beat Minnesota Vikings

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Eagles beat the Vikings 34-28 in Philadelphia.

Vikings Eagles Football
Vikings Eagles Football

Jalen Hurts and D’Andre Swift starred for the Philadelphia Eagles to secure their second win in two games, beating the Minnesota Vikings 34-28 on Friday.

Hurts, the Eagles quarterback and 2022 MVP runner-up, threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns.

His running-back Swift carried for 175 yards and crossed for a touchdown himself.

The Eagles jumped out to a 27-7 lead in the third quarter after a mistake-prone game from the Vikings.

However, Minnesota fought their way back into the game with two touchdowns in the last two quarters to make it 27-21.

A late touchdown from Swift with four minutes left made the comeback insurmountable despite a late score from Vikings tight-end TJ Hockenson.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins threw for 364 yards with four touchdowns while wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 11 receptions totalling 159 yards.

The performance from the duo was not enough to give their team their first win of the season, with the Vikings to host the Los Angeles Chargers next week while Philadelphia will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News