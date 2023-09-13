Pep Guardiola returns to work at Manchester City after back operation

Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has returned to the club after recovering from his recent back operation.

The PA news agency understands the Catalan has now resumed duties after three weeks away.

Assistant boss Juanma Lillo took charge of first-team affairs as the 52-year-old travelled to Spain to undergo a routine procedure last month.

Juanma Lillo oversaw victories over Sheffield United and Fulham (Martin Rickett/PA)

In Guardiola’s absence the treble winners beat Sheffield United and Fulham to maintain their 100 per cent start in the Premier League.

City’s squad were beginning to reconvene on Wednesday following the international break.