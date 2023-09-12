Suits you Gary! Lineker praised by fashion critic – Tuesday’s sporting social

Residents report 'fishy smell' across the Black Country as people debate cause of stench
Premium
Simona Halep released a statement vowing to clear her name following a doping ban.
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 12.
Gary Lineker was feeling stylish.
A proud moment for Connor Roberts.
Yaya Toure felt honoured.
Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep hopes to clear her name following a doping ban.
Stanislas Wawrinka was not happy.