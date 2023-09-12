Notification Settings

Football rumours: Jadon Sancho looking to leave Manchester United

UK & international sports
Published:

Sancho has played three games for United this season.

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao – Pre Season Friendly – Aviva Stadium

What the papers say

After failed talks with manager Erik ten Hag, Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is looking set to leave the club after the pair could not settle their differences, The Star reports. Sancho has played three games for the club this season.

The Daily Mail says the club is looking at signing former Ajax, Aston Villa and Everton winger Anwar El Ghazi . The 28-year-old from the Netherlands is a free agent after leaving PSV Eindhoven.

Walsall v Aston Villa – Pre Season Friendly – Banks’s Stadium
Former Aston Villa player Anwar El Ghazi (Nick Potts, PA)

Germany have placed former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann and former Manchester United and Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal on their shortlist after Hansi Flick was sacked from the role, according to the Mirror.

Player to watch

Ousmane Diomande: Arsenal had a rejected bid worth £30million for the 19-year-old Sporting CP defender but will make another attempt next year, the Metro reports.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

