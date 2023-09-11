Notification Settings

US Open Wrap: Novak Djokovic makes history with 24th grand slam win

UK & international sportsPublished:

Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 14 at the US Open.

US Open Tennis

Novak Djokovic made history with a record-equalling 24th grand slam title at the US Open.

The 36-year-old Serbian tied Margaret Court’s tally with a 6-3 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic greets daughter Tara in the stands (Frank Franklin II/AP)

There was guaranteed to be British success in the men’s wheelchair singles with Alfie Hewett facing compatriot, and doubles partner, Gordon Reid.

It was Hewett who triumphed 6-4 6-3 to take his fourth US Open crown and eighth grand slam singles title.

