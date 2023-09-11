Notification Settings

Football rumours: Liverpool and Manchester City eyeing West Ham’s Nayef Aguerd

UK & international sportsPublished:

Aguerd has played in three games this season so far for West Ham, scoring one goal.

West Ham United v Chelsea – Premier League – London Stadium

What the papers say

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly interested in making a bid for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd next summer, the Sun reports. They may face stiff competition for the 27-year-old Moroccan from Manchester City.

Tottenham are leading the race for 16-year-old Croatian youngster Luka Vuskovic who has been linked to four other teams including Liverpool, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Manchester City, according to the Telegraph. The teenager would not join Tottenham until the summer of 2025.

Players to watch

Marco Verratti: Barcelona, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all had unsuccessful bids to sign the 30-year-old Italian from Paris St Germain this summer, Football Transfers says.

Alex Baena: Aston Villa are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward from Villareal, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports.

