Debutants dominate as impressive England crush Sri Lanka in opening ODI

England’s Mahika Gaur celebrates a wicket against Sri Lanka

England got off to a dominant start in the first Metro Bank ODI as they thumped Sri Lanka by seven wickets at Chester-le-Street.

It was a morning to remember for debutants Mahika Gaur and Lauren Filer as both bowlers took three wickets each, along with Sarah Glenn, while Alice Capsey picked up the other as the visitors were all out for 106.

On their return to the one-day squad, Tammy Beaumont and Emma Lamb put on a 61-run opening partnership before another debutant Maia Bouchier hit the winning runs with a mammoth 32 overs to spare.

The victory was the perfect response after England lost the T20 leg of the series on Thursday, with the next ODI taking place at Northampton on Tuesday.

Gaur took three wickets on debut (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Gaur got her ODI career off to a flying start by claiming her first wicket when she struck the top of Chamari Athapaththu’s off-stump in the fifth over to dismiss the influential captain before shortly sending Anushka Sanjeewani’s middle stump flying.

Sri Lanka’s troubles deepened when Glenn came into the attack in the 11th over and made an instant impact to pin Vishmi Gunaratne lbw.

Filer then struck when Hasini Perera feathered the ball through to Amy Jones behind the stumps and her debut got even better with two wickets in the 20th over to spark Sri Lanka’s collapse.

The 22-year-old had Kavisha Dilhari caught behind, with Jones making a fine grab to her right, and then dismissed Nilakshi de Silva the very next ball in a similar fashion.

Harshitha Samarawickrama looked to get Sri Lanka up to a competitive total, but she fell for 35 off Capsey after a review showed the ball just brushing her bat on the way through to Jones.

And, just after Sri Lanka had brought up their 100, Glenn had her second victim, with another thinly-edged ball well taken by Jones before bowling Achini Kulasuriya.

Gaur wrapped up the innings by getting one through the gate to bowl Udeshika Prabodhani and set England a 107-run target.

Beaumont and Lamb returned to open for England and, after a gentle start, Lamb thrashed two successive fours as the hosts began to put their foot on the gas.

Beaumont also began to pick out the boundary and took advantage when Udeshika Prabodhani came into the attack for Sri Lanka, smashing a glorious four on the off-side before firing one straight down the ground.

Lamb also found the boundary in an expensive over for Prabodhani, which brought up England’s 50 before Beaumont hit towards cover again off captain Athapaththu.

Inoka Ranaweera found the breakthrough with her first ball of the afternoon in the 11th over as Beaumont fell for 32 following a fine catch from Perera at first slip and captain Heather Knight came in, hitting a great cover drive to earn her first boundary.

Lamb fell for 27 after scooping the ball into the air for mid-off De Silva to comfortably take and Bouchier earned a promotion up the order to help England chase down the target, opening her ODI account with a boundary.