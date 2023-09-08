Tammy Beaumont says England keen to ‘get back to winning ways quickly’

Tammy Beaumont

Batter Tammy Beaumont has urged England to “get back to winning ways” as they prepare for their first ODI contest against Sri Lanka.

The visitors secured a historic win the first leg of their tour, taking the T20 series at Derby on Thursday.

Chamari Athapaththu took three wickets for 21 runs as England were all out for 116 and the captain went on to smash 44 to steer her side to a 2-1 series victory.

Harshitha Samarawickrama celebrates after Sri Lanka won the T20 series (Simon Marper/PA)

The win was Sri Lanka’s first-ever white-ball series win against England and Beaumont admitted it was a “tough series” for her teammates.

“It was a tough series for the girls, probably not what they were expecting,” Beaumont told Sky Sports News.

“All credit to Sri Lanka, they have come over and played really well so far. The young players in the squad will certainly learn a lot and hopefully learn quickly and take it into tomorrow’s game.”

Having not featured in the T20s, opener Beaumont makes her return to the ODI squad ahead of the first 50-over clash taking place at the Seat Unique Riverside in Chester-le-Street on Saturday before games taking place at Northampton and Leicester next week.

The T20 contests saw plenty of new faces given an opportunity to play, including Mahika Gaur and Maia Bouchier, something which England coach Jon Lewis described as a “valuable exercise”.

Beaumont’s return to the squad comes off the back of a successful Ashes, where she scored a double ton in the Test match before contributing with the bat in the ODIs.

The upcoming series sees experienced head Nat Sciver-Brunt return to the fold and Beaumont hopes experience will help England during the 50-over games.

“We have got myself, Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver-Brunt coming back into the squad,” she added.

“We are just desperate to bring a lot of energy to the group and hopefully some experience, with myself and Nat in particular.