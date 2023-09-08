Notification Settings

Remembering former Wales great Gary Speed – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

There were also birthday celebrations for the likes of Jos Buttler and Bruno Fernandes.

Gary Speed

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 8.

Football

Remembering Gary Speed.

James Maddison was ready for take off.

Shane Duffy was looking forward.

John Terry prepared to honour a Chelsea favourite.

Eric Bailly was up and running at Besiktas.

Previously in European Championship qualifying group A…

Happy birthday.

Tennis

Coco Gauff got the crowd animated.

Call it a comeback.

Hamilton’s creator was in The Room Where It Happens.

Formula One

A good day in history for Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton went back to school.

Valtteri Bottas was moonlighting.

Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri sailed through Venice.

Sergio Perez was celebrating his latest milestone.

Cricket

Happy birthday Jos Buttler.

UK & international sports

