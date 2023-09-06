Manchester United taking abuse allegations made against Antony ‘seriously’

Arsenal v Manchester United â Premier League â Emirates Stadium

Manchester United are “taking seriously” allegations of domestic abuse made against forward Antony.

The 23-year-old was dropped by Brazil after accusations of physical aggression on a number of occasions since January towards his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony, who has made 31 appearances since Cavallin made a complaint to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) in January, has denied the claims.

Club statement. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 6, 2023

“Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the police are conducting enquiries,” said a club statement.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

United have not said whether Antony remains available for selection.

In an interview with Brazilian website UOL – which also published photographs and screenshots of messages between the pair – Cavallin claims she was attacked by Antony “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

Antony (right) played against Manchester United on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

Cavallin, a social media influencer, also alleges she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claims caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

Another alleged incident is claimed to have taken place at a house on May 8, with Cavallin saying she suffered a cut finger while trying to protect herself, accusing Antony of throwing a glass cup towards her as well as then taking her passport.

Cavallin is said to have filed a report to Sao Paulo Civil Police concerning allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Antony while on holiday in Brazil during June 2022, when she was pregnant, as well as making a separate complaint to GMP.

Writing on Instagram earlier this week, Antony, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022, dismissed the claims as “false accusations”.

“From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority,” he wrote.

Antony has been dropped by Brazil in the wake of allegations (Mike Egerton/PA)

“However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

“Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

“I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”

Domestic abuse is prevalent across society and all employers, need clear policies on what to do when allegations are made against an employee. We welcome our continued conversation with @ManUtd – it's important to share insights and knowledge.https://t.co/cg50xyFd72 — Women's Aid (@womensaid) September 6, 2023

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid said footballers being allowed to continue playing after allegations had been made against them was “a sign that the allegations are not being taken seriously by the club”.

“At Women’s Aid, we have been speaking to Manchester United over the past few weeks, and recently met with them to talk about the work we do at the charity and in our football campaign,” a statement read.

“Sharing insights and knowledge are important to creating understanding of domestic abuse, which can then be factored into future decision-making.

“At Women’s Aid we welcome these conversations, and value building relationships that we hope will have a positive impact moving forward.”

Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood was unveiled by Getafe on Tuesday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The allegations against Antony come after United announced last month that Mason Greenwood would leave Old Trafford.

Greenwood was suspended by the club on January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.