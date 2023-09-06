Arsenal beat Linkoping in Champions League qualifying

Caitlin Foord

Arsenal sealed their place in the Champions League qualifying first-round final with a 3-0 win against Linkoping in Sweden.

Caitlin Foord and Lina Hurtig both scored with second-half headers before substitute Stina Blackstenius’ late effort sealed their progress.

Arsenal captain Kim Little’s early penalty was saved and Lotte Wubben-Moy’s first-half header was pushed on to a post.

Up and running in 2023/24. Onto Saturday ✊ pic.twitter.com/HyPLbgzirl — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) September 6, 2023

The Gunners – who handed England striker Alessia Russo her debut – will face Paris or Ukraine side Kryvbas, who play later on Wednesday night, for a place in the two-legged second qualifying round.

Celtic registered their first win in a Champions League tie as Kelly Clark’s second-half goal earned them a 1-0 win against Brondby in Oslo.

Clark’s emphatic finish following a 68th-minute corner saw the Ghirls advance to the final of their round one group where they will play either Valerenga or Minsk.

? | UWCL ROUND 1 FINAL ? We will face FC Gintra in the UWCL Round 1 Final on Saturday… pic.twitter.com/Z5K1m3E2q4 — Glasgow City FC ?? (@GlasgowCityFC) September 6, 2023

Glasgow City secured their place in their round-one group final after beating Shelbourne 2-0 in a morning kick-off and will now face Lithuanian side Gintra.

Kinga Kozak’s effort for Glasgow before the break hit the crossbar and second-half goals from Brenna Lovera and Lauren Davidson saw the Scottish side progress.