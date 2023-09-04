Manchester United winger Antony denies allegations he attacked ex-girlfriend

Brazil international Antony

Manchester United winger Antony has denied accusations of physical aggression towards his former girlfriend, which have seen him dropped from the Brazil squad.

In an interview with Brazilian website UOL – which also published photographs and screenshots of messages between the pair – Gabriela Cavallin claims she was attacked by Antony “with a headbutt” in a Manchester hotel room on January 15, leaving her with a cut head which needed treatment from a doctor.

Cavallin, a social media influencer, also alleges she was punched in the chest by Antony, which she claims caused damage to a silicone breast implant which required corrective surgery back in Brazil.

Antony has been withdrawn from Brazil’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers (Mike Egerton/PA)

Another alleged incident is claimed to have taken place at a house on May 8, with Cavallin saying she suffered a cut finger while trying to protect herself, accusing Brazil international Antony of throwing a glass cup towards her as well as then taking her passport.

Cavallin is said to have filed a report to the Sao Paulo Civil Police concerning allegations of physical and verbal abuse by Antony while on holiday in Brazil during June 2022, when she was pregnant, as well as making a separate complaint to Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Writing on Instagram, Antony, who signed for United from Ajax in an £85.5million deal in September 2022, protested his innocence in response to what he called “false accusations”.

“Out of respect for my fans, friends and family, I feel obliged to speak out publicly about the false accusations I have been the victim of,” Antony said.

Antony (right) was in Premier League action for Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday (John Walton/PA)

“From the beginning I have treated this matter with seriousness and respect, providing the necessary clarifications before the police authority. The police investigation is under judicial secrecy, and therefore I cannot make its contents public.

“However, I can calmly state that the accusations are false and that the evidence already produced and the other evidence that will be produced demonstrate that I am innocent of the accusations made.

“My relationship with Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal insults from both sides, but I never committed any physical aggression.

“At each moment, whether in testimony or in an interview, she presents a different version of the accusations.

“Therefore, I come to vehemently deny the accusations made and inform you that I remain at the entire disposal of the Brazilian authorities to clarify whatever is necessary.

“I trust that the ongoing police investigations will demonstrate the truth about my innocence.”

In a statement to Telegraph Sport, GMP said: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report. We will not be commenting any further at this time.”

Manchester United had no comment on the matter when contacted by the PA news agency on Monday evening.

Following the emergence of the allegations, Brazil confirmed Antony had been withdrawn from the squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Peru, with Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus called up as a replacement.

“Due to the facts that became public this Monday, involving striker Antony, from Manchester United, and which need to be investigated, and in order to preserve the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the entity informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team,” a statement from the Brazilian Football Confederation read.