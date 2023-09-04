Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold ruled out of upcoming England fixtures

Trent Alexander-Arnold, centre, and Jack Grealish, right, have both picked up injury problems

Manchester City midfielder Jack Grealish and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold have been ruled out of England’s upcoming fixtures against Ukraine and Scotland.

The Football Association confirmed both players had reported to England’s St George’s Park base on Monday.

However, the pair were then withdrawn from the squad following checks on injuries sustained prior to arriving at camp.

An update from the #ThreeLions camp, as @TrentAA and @JackGrealish withdraw following checks on injuries. Speedy recovery, lads! ? — England (@England) September 4, 2023

No further call-ups are expected, with Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier scheduled to arrive on Wednesday owing to a personal commitment.