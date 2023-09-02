Notification Settings

Jack Draper silences New York crowd with four-set win over American Michael Mmoh

UK & international sportsPublished:

The British number four produced a gritty display during his 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory against the home favourite.

Jack Draper beat Michael Mmoh to reach the fourth round at the US Open
Jack Draper beat Michael Mmoh to reach the fourth round at the US Open

Jack Draper has reached the second week of a grand slam for the first time after beating American Michael Mmoh in the third round of the US Open.

The British number four silenced the home crowd with a gritty display in a 6-4 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory.

The Grandstand court at Flushing Meadows is an intimidating place for an overseas player taking on an American, but Draper had almost emptied it when he went 2-0 ahead.

Mmoh, ranked 89 in the world, hit back in the third, but Draper dug deep to break for 4-2 in the fourth before clinching a huge win.

Grandstand is also the court which Draper hurt his hamstring a year ago in his third-round match against Karen Khachanov, forcing him to retire.

The 21-year-old has been beset by injuries ever since and was a doubt to even play in New York due to a tear in his shoulder.

Draper has overcome a shoulder issue to advance into the second week in New York
Draper has overcome a shoulder issue to advance into the second week in New York (Manu Fernandez/AP)

Yet Draper, serving with less vim than usual in a bid to manage the problem, still thumped 52 winners to surge into the last 16.

He said: “It was a tough match, Michael is an incredible player who has had a great year and I knew would be a challenge. I was proud of the way I came through it.

“Last year was really difficult, I injured myself and didn’t want that to happen today. To come it through after a tough year for me, I’m very happy.”

