Erling Haaland on fire again for Man City and Tottenham continue fine start

UK & international sportsPublished:

City and Spurs are the top two in the table.

Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez

Erling Haaland fired another hat-trick as Manchester City maintained their 100 per cent Premier League start with a 5-1 home victory over Fulham.

City, who made it four straight league wins, took a first-half lead through Julian Alvarez and although Tim Ream levelled for the Cottagers, Nathan Ake headed the defending champions into a half-time lead.

Haaland notched his first just before the hour-mark and converted from the penalty spot after Issa Diop’s push on Alvarez before adding his third – his sixth of the season – in time added on.

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga’s first Premier League goal in 19 months secured Nottingham Forest a surprise 1-0 win at Chelsea.

Manchester City celebrate
Manchester City have 12 points from a possible 12 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Elanga scored the only goal early in the second half as Chelsea slipped to their second league defeat of the season.

Son Heung-min netted a hat-trick as Tottenham extended their unbeaten league start by thrashing Burnley 5-2 at Turf Moor.

Lyle Foster gave Burnley an early lead before Son and Cristian Romero put Tottenham 2-1 up at the break.

James Maddison extended Tottenham’s lead with his second goal of the season and Son struck twice in three minutes just after the hour-mark. Josh Brownhill’s stoppage-time effort came too late for the Clarets.

Son Heung-min and James Maddison
Son Heung-min and James Maddison starred for Spurs (Nick Potts/PA)

Bryan Mbeumo’s stoppage-time equaliser clinched Brentford a 2-2 home draw against Bournemouth.

Dominic Solanke cancelled out Mathias Jensen’s early free-kick for the Bees and after David Brooks had fired the Cherries into a second-half lead, Mbeumo struck in the third minute of added time.

Sheffield United and Everton both notched their first point of the season after drawing 2-2 at Bramall Lane in the lunchtime kick-off.

Cameron Archer struck on his league debut for the Blades to cancel out Abdoulaye Doucoure’s first-half opener and after falling behind to Jordan Pickford’s own goal, Arnaut Danjuma levelled it up for Everton.

