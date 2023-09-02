Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dagenham stroll to third straight victory with win over Fylde

UK & international sportsPublished:

.

Dagenham wrapped up a 3-1 win over Fylde
Dagenham wrapped up a 3-1 win over Fylde

Dagenham made it three consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League after securing a 3-1 victory over Fylde.

The Daggers opened the scoring 21 minutes into the contest when Ryan Hill let fly from 25 yards and fired into the top corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later after Myles Weston’s cross was flicked on by Charley Kendall and Josh Rees was on hand to smash home from close range.

Fylde pulled a goal back just before the break through Taelor O’Kane to give the visitors a route back into the game.

Dagenham re-established their two-goal advantage just before the hour mark after Hill cut in and set up Mussa who finished beautifully.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News