Dagenham stroll to third straight victory with win over Fylde

Dagenham wrapped up a 3-1 win over Fylde

Dagenham made it three consecutive wins in the Vanarama National League after securing a 3-1 victory over Fylde.

The Daggers opened the scoring 21 minutes into the contest when Ryan Hill let fly from 25 yards and fired into the top corner to make it 1-0.

The hosts doubled their advantage seven minutes later after Myles Weston’s cross was flicked on by Charley Kendall and Josh Rees was on hand to smash home from close range.

Fylde pulled a goal back just before the break through Taelor O’Kane to give the visitors a route back into the game.