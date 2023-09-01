Tottenham agree fee for Brennan Johnson with Nottingham Forest

Brennan Johnson is set to move from Forest to Spurs

Tottenham have agreed a fee in excess of £45million for Nottingham Forest forward Brennan Johnson.

Spurs had made the Wales international their number one target following the sale of Harry Kane and looked to have got their man after agreeing a price with Forest, the PA news agency understands.

Johnson will now undergo a medical, with there expected to be no complications in the deal going through before the 11pm deadline.

Johnson came through the ranks at the City Ground (Mike Egerton/PA)

The 22-year-old was a key player in Forest’s Premier League survival last season, scoring eight goals and notching three assists in a struggling side.

Forest, who turned down two bids from Brentford for their homegrown player, will be able to satisfy Financial Fair Play requirements with the sale, due to Johnson’s development at the club.

His pace and ability to stretch defences will appeal to Spurs, who have been keen on him for some time.