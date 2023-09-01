Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Spain’s Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan
Spain’s Ansu Fati has joined Brighton on loan

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Another busy transfer deadline day.

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Birthday wishes.

Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek.

Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Formula One

Does a retweet mean yes?

Happy birthday Carlos Sainz.

George Russell had the floor.

New helmet for Max Verstappen.

Haas took in some Milan sights.

Golf

Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a lucky break.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News