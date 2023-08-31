Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes edges closer to Man City move in £53million deal

Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes

Portugal midfielder Matheus Nunes has been given permission to travel to Manchester City for a medical after Wolves agreed a club-record £53million deal.

After overcoming some minor sticking points in final negotiations over an initial £47.3m deal late on Wednesday night, both clubs were able to come to an agreement which involved a bigger fee.

The PA news agency understands there are no add-ons included but there is a 10 per cent sell on fee on any profit City make on the 25-year-old.

Nunes became Wolves’ record signing when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for an initial £38m last summer on a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Tommy Doyle is heading to Wolves (Nigel French/PA)

He made 34 appearances last term, scoring one goal and proving one assist.

However, on learning of City’s interest Nunes absented himself from training in an attempt to force through a move.

In a separate deal, City’s 21-year-old midfielder Tommy Doyle is set to undergo a medical for a season-long loan at Molineux, with Wolves having a £4.2m option to buy and City retaining a 50 per cent sell-on fee on any profit made on the player.