On This Day in 2016: David Luiz returns to Chelsea

Chelsea’s David Luiz celebrates winning the Europa League

David Luiz rejoined Chelsea from Paris St Germain in a £32million deal on this day in 2016.

The Brazil international returned to familiar territory as then Blues boss Antonio Conte shuffled his pack with full-back Marcos Alonso also arriving from Fiorentina as midfielder Juan Cuadrado joined Juventus on loan.

Luiz, then 23, had initially joined Chelsea from Portuguese side Benfica in a deal worth up to £25million in January 2011.

David Luiz first signed for Chelsea in January 2011 (Nigel French/PA)

He had arrived at Stamford Bridge on the same day as striker Fernando Torres, who cost the reigning champions £50million – a record transfer fee between British clubs – when they lured him away from Liverpool.

The defender made 143 appearances in his first spell and won the Champions League, Europa League and the FA Cup before Paris St Germain paid £50million for his services in June 2014 with then Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho preferring to use Gary Cahill and John Terry at the heart of his rearguard.

Luiz’s time in France proved hugely successful as PSG dominated on the domestic front, but after two seasons at the Parc des Princes, he could not resist the opportunity to renew his acquaintance with English football.

Speaking as his return to the Blues was confirmed, he told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to return to Chelsea. We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and Antonio Conte achieve a lot of success.

“I always had a wonderful relationship with the fans and I am looking forward to wearing the blue shirt at Stamford Bridge once again.”

Over the length of his three-year contract, Luiz added a league title, an FA Cup and another Europa League trophy to his tally before making a shock – and for some, controversial – £8million move to derby rivals Arsenal in August 2019 after indicating his desire to leave.