Eddie Nketiah wins England call-up – Thursday’s sporting social

Harry Kane is looking forward to the Champions League.

Eddie Nketiah

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Eddie Nketiah received his maiden England senior call-up.

Pablo Zabaleta looked back.

And Marcus Rashford and Antony are too.

Erling Haaland was congratulated after winning the UEFA men’s player of the year award.

Tennis

Coco Gauff celebrated too early.

Laura Robson had the camera out.

Boxing

Tyson Fury mocked Oleksandr Usyk.

Chris Eubank Jr had a drug test.

Cricket

Impressive debut for Brydon Carse!

Formula One

George Russell signed a new deal with Mercedes.

….so did Lewis Hamilton.

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda were cooking up a storm.

