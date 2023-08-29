Notification Settings

Harry Kane gets into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest – Tuesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Harry Kane is enjoying life in Germany
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 29.

Football

Harry Kane got into the spirit ahead of Oktoberfest.

Manchester City took their silverware on tour.

An important lesson for a young Kevin Nolan.

Tennis

Petra Kvitova was pleased.

Formula One

What an achievement from Michael Schumacher 19 years ago.

Max Verstappen was pleased with his fixed Hungarian Grand Prix trophy after Lando Norris accidentally smashed it.

Mini mullet for a young Valtteri Bottas.

James Hunt was remembered.

Is Logan Sargeant still waiting for a lift?

Rugby union

Wales put some miles in on the bike.

South Africa were preparing to begin their defence of the World Cup.

