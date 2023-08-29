British number one Katie Boulter eases into US Open second round

Katie Boulter in action at Rothesay International Eastbourne

British number one Katie Boulter roared to a first-round win at the US Open with a commanding victory over Diane Parry.

The 27-year-old hit 31 winners in a hugely impressive, efficient display to win 6-4 6-0 in an hour and 22 minutes.

Boulter illustrated her confidence on the big stage by saving a break point as she served for the match, before finishing Frenchwoman Parry off with a 106mph ace.

“It was tight in the first set and I just tried to stay with her, but at the end I played some great tennis which is good for me going into the second round,” she said.

“It’s so good for me.