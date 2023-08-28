Notification Settings

Vinicius Jr facing lay-off after hamstring injury

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The Brazilian forward was hurt in the 1-0 win against Celta Vigo on Friday.

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr is set for a spell on the sidelines through injury

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr faces a spell on the sidelines after damaging a hamstring.

Vinicius came off injured after 18 minutes of Real’s 1-0 LaLiga win at Celta Vigo on Friday.

“After the tests carried out on our player Vini. Jr, by the Real Madrid medical services, (he) has been diagnosed with an injury to the right biceps femoris muscle,” read a club statement.

“His progress will be monitored.”

The 23-year-old Brazilian is set to miss Real’s final game before the international break at home to Getafe.

There also fears Vinicius could now be absent for Real’s league games against Real Sociedad and city rivals Atletico after the international break, as well as the start of their Champions League campaign next month.

